Wigan Athletic new-boy aiming to hit the ground running

Kieffer Moore admits the excitement of a 'new challenge' with Wigan Athletic over-rides the 'heavy heart' he felt on leaving Barnsley.

Latics are understood to have paid £2.5million, rising to £3million, for the 26-year-old striker, was was named in the League One team of the year last term as the Tykes won promotion.

And Moore is desperate to get cracking after an anxious wait for the deal to get done.

“Everything about the club was right in terms of where they’re going, and I can’t wait to be part of it," he said.

“The manager’s told me what he expects from my style of play, and it’s about bringing as much as I can to this team.

“I’ve done well over the last couple of years and hopefully that will come with me to Wigan.

“That’s the aim for me – to replicate that form here – and hopefully that will be the case.

“I saw the way they played on Saturday and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Moore will face a swift reunion with his old mates from Barnsley, who are due at the DW Stadium on August 31.

“We had a brilliant year last season on the back of getting relegated,” he added.

“I do leave with a heavy heart, but I feel this is a new challenge for me and it’s one I’m looking forward to.”

Moore, who has scored 36 goals over the course of the past two campaigns, trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s trip to Preston.