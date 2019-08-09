Wigan Athletic new-boy Charlie Mulgrew on last-gasp transfer

Charlie Mulgrew admits his head's still in a spin after a dramatic final hour on deadline day that saw him become a Wigan Athletic player.

The 33-year-old arrived at Euxton minutes before Thursday's 5pm deadline to join on a season-long loan from Blackburn.

Latics had to wait overnight for confirmation from the EFL that the paperwork was received in time.

But the green light came on Friday morning - and Mulgrew can't wait to get started.

"It's all happened so quickly, but I'm happy to be here and I'm looking to do the best I can for Wigan," he said.

"It's an opportunity I'm looking forward to and I'm ready to give everything I can for this club.

"Wigan was always a team I was impressed with - the facilities, the stadium and the fans have all impressed me.

"The manager is a great character, you can see that straight away.

"As soon as you walk into the building you can sense a great atmosphere about the place and I'm looking forward to getting started."

Mulgrew signed in time to be available for Saturday's derby trip to Preston.

"I played against Preston a few times last year and it's always a tough game there," Mulgrew added.

"It's a big one and one I'm sure everyone here will be looking forward to."