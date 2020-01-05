Wigan Athletic new-boy makes survival pledge

New-boy Kieran Dowell has pledged to provide the creativity to help Wigan Athletic 'get out of that relegation zone'.

The 22-year-old midfielder made his debut on Saturday in the FA Cup defeat at Leicester, just 24 hours after joining on loan from Everton for the rest of the season.

Dowell spent the first half of the campaign with Derby before being recalled by the Toffees and redirected to Wigan.

And he showed enough during a promising debut to suggest he can help his new club between now and May.

"I've been brought in to help create opportunities for the team," he acknowledged.

"We haven't scored as many goals as we would like to this season.

"But we need to do that to make sure we get out of that relegation zone and climb up the table.

"I like the pressure to be on me to create something.

"I've already seen today the great runs Josh Windass makes, so I'm looking forward to working more with him because I think it will be good for us."

It was a whistle-stop weekend for Dowell, who was thrown straight in for his debut and got valuable match minutes under his belt.

"It was ideal to get the 90 minutes," the England Under-21 international recognised.

"The gaffer asked me how my fitness was, and we decided I'd keep going for as long as I could.

"This week coming up will be good for everyone, because the lads have had a really busy Christmas period, but naturally I'm champing at the bit for the next game."

It was certainly a tough baptism of fire for Dowell against the Premier League high-flyers.

"We were up against top opposition," he added.

"They're second in the Premier League, so it was a tough first game to come into.

"But I enjoyed being back out on the pitch and getting to know how the lads play.

"It's probably the best way to get to know them being put in straight away.

"We had to get everything done on Friday, and I was in Derby when everything happened.

"I drove over to Leicester to meet everyone for the evening, have a good sleep and then straight into the game.

"Usually when you arrive at a club you're waiting for that first game.

"I've never had it happen like this, but it felt good."