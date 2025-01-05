Wigan Athletic new-boy reveals secret agent behind signing!

Will Goodwin puts pen to paper on his loan deal with Latics

Wigan Athletic's loan capture of Oxford United striker Will Goodwin was the culmination of a pursuit that had gone on 'for some time'.

So says Latics boss Shaun Maloney, who has now signed three players and offloaded two in the first five days of the January transfer window.

“Will is another player we have been tracking for some time, and I’m delighted he’s decided to join us," said the Latics chief.

“He already has experience in League One and is the type of character we want in the dressing room. He has different attributes to our other forward players and adds a new dynamic to our frontline.”

Goodwin is a like-for-like replacement for Josh Stones, who joined National League leaders York City for a significant six-figure sum on Saturday morning.

And the new man admits he couldn't wait to put pen to paper, after chewing the fat with Scott Smith when he heard of Latics' interest,

“I am buzzing, and really excited to be here," he said. "My game time has been pretty limited at Oxford and, when I found out Wigan were an option, it was a no-brainer for me to come here.

“I spoke to Scott, who I played with at Torquay United and he sold the club to me. The club also sells itself with its size and history, everyone knows about Wigan winning the FA Cup and being in the Premier League, and it was a big factor as to why I wanted to come here and be part of it.

“I’ve had a good chat with the manager, who has spoken to me about the club and his philosophies. He wants me to come in and score goals.

"That’s definitely the plan, and hopefully, I can help the team climb the table."

Goodwin is certainly confident he can give Latics more of a ‘presence’ at the top end of the table.

"I feel I’m quite a physical striker, I’m a presence up top, and I like to get in the faces of defenders,” he said.

"I had an enjoyable experience of this level last season, and hopefully I can pick up where I left off and score some goals here.”

The 22-year-old joined Oxford from Cheltenham Town in January last year, helping his new club win promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

During the first half of last season at Cheltenham, he scored six goals in 16 appearances which caught the attention of Oxford.

“Will is an exciting striker and is one that I am really looking forward to seeing in action in a Wigan Athletic shirt," said sporting director Gregor Rioch.

“I’d like to thank Oxford United for their help in facilitating the move, and wish Will all the best during his time with us.”

Goodwin becomes the third loan striker on Latics’ books, joining Joe Hugill (Manchester United) and Dale Taylor (Nottingham Forest) in the striking ranks.

Latics’ other loan players are wingers Michael Olakigbe (Brentford) and Silko Thomas (Leicester City), and young Liverpool defender Luke Chambers.