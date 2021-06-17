Wigan Athletic new-boy's delight after 'concerning' period

Max Power rejoins Latics, watched by boss Leam Richardson

The 27-year-old free agent has rejoined Latics on a two-year deal, three years after leaving for Sunderland.

And after becoming the club's fourth signing under new owners Phoenix 2021 Limited, he admits he needed little persuasion at coming 'home'.

“It was pretty simple," he said. "I spoke to Leam on the phone and within 30 seconds, my mind was made up.

“Obviously I’ve worked with Leam before under the previous regime, and it doesn’t surprise me now he’s a manager as I’ve seen how he works from day to day.

“Having those conversations made it an easy decision.

"And once all the paperwork was done, I couldn’t wait to get in the car and get the deal done."

Power quickly became a real fan favourite during his initial spell at the DW, after joining from Tranmere in 2015.

And he was as concerned as anyone during the dark days of the past 12 months before the recent takeover.

"This club means so much to me," he said. "I think if you speak to most ex-players who've been here, you'll find that's the effect it has on most of them.

"I always kept a close eye on what was going on while I was away.

"And especially over the last 12 months, it was really concerning, and it's just great the club's still alive."