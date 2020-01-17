Wigan Athletic new recruit on an 'attractive challenge' ahead

New-boy Kieran Dowell has only been at Wigan Athletic less than a fortnight...and already he’s seen the size of the task facing his new side in dragging themselves away from the lower reaches of the Championship.

And despite kicking off his Latics career with successive 2-0 defeats – at Leicester in the FA Cup and against Bristol City in the league on Saturday – the on-loan Everton midfielder has seen more than enough positive signs to suggest those seasonal goals can be achieved.

The latest setback saw Latics slip to second-bottom in the division – although only two points adrift of safety – thanks to a late smash-and-grab raid from the visitors.

“It’s obviously a very disappointing result for us,” he told the Wigan Observer.

“I think the way we played in the first half, the way we have them penned in, that’s how we want to play.

“If you’d have looked at the first half, and the league table, you’d have said the roles were reversed.

“We just couldn’t get that goal, we had the right patterns but we couldn’t get it in the net.

"But I’m sure if we carry on playing like that, the results will come.

“The challenge, of playing for something, was something that attracted me to come here.

"From the two games I’ve had, I’m really glad I came here and I feel I can contribute in a good way.

“Momentum is massive in football, maybe we just need one to go in off someone’s backside to get us going.”

Although Latics have won only one of their last 15 outings, Dowell says the mood he’s walked into is far from dispirited.

“Within the dressing room, I’ve only found it to be positive, because we know we’re playing well,” he said.

“If we weren’t playing well, and we were struggling, maybe there’d be a problem.

“But that’s not the case, we’re dominating games, and everyone’s behind what the manager’s trying to do.

“It’s hard going at the moment, but once we get one win hopefully more will follow and we can get on a run.”

Dowell has slotted into a position on the left of the attack, which allows him to work closely with ex-Everton colleague Antonee Robinson.

“It’s a new position for me, off the left, but it’s one the manager’s identified for me,” acknowledged Dowell.

“Obviously with Jedi bombing down the left, it’s good for me to get into pockets of space.

“Jedi was the school year above me, but we played together a lot in the Everton Academy since the age of 11, and then in the reserves.

“He’s so good to play with, he’s got such a good engine, and you can rely on him to overlap when you need him.”