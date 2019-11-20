Wigan Athletic 'not that far away', insists Kal Naismith

Kal Naismith insists Wigan Athletic’s generally positive performances this season means there’s been no cause for concern about the league position.

Latics signed off for the international break with their worst display of the campaign, the 3-0 defeat to Brentford seeing them drop to within two points of the drop zone.

Prior to that, the performances had been very good, with the side desperately unlucky to pick up only one point despite more than matching Derby, Bristol City and Swansea.

And Naismith says that means the players are still looking up, rather than down, the division.

“In this league, you’re only ever one or two wins away from being way up the table,” he told the Wigan Post.

“Apart from Brentford, our performances have been very good of late.

“If performances weren’t so good, I think we would be worried.

“But we’re not far away, and a couple of wins might possibly taking you towards the top half, it really is that tight.”

Naismith’s been a fringe figure so far this term, with 10 of his 11 appearances coming off the bench.

Paul Cook has tended to stick with his tried and tested ‘first XI’ during his tenure with Latics, rather than ring the changes willy-nilly.

That’s meant Naismith has started more games for the Development Squad than first team this season, but he’s content to play his part and bide his time.

“There’s some senior lads in the squad who’ve played very limited minutes this season,” Naismith added.

“The boys who are playing at the moment have been playing pretty much most of the matches, give or take.

“All the rest of us can do is stay professional, keep working away and be ready if the managers needs us.”