Wigan Athletic old-boy: 'Professional pride' beats 'big affinity'

Latics legend Graeme Jones admitted 'professional pride' came first as his Luton Town side recorded a crucial 2-1 victory over his former club at Kenilworth Road.

Kieffer Moore's first-half goal had Wigan Athletic ahead heading into the last five minutes.

But an equaliser from Callum McManaman - Wigan's man of the match in the FA Cup final - with three minutes to go restored parity, before Geoege Moncur scored the winner with virtually the last touch.

"I said pre-match I didn’t care who we were playing today," said Jones, who was also Roberto Martinez's No.2 at the DW Stadium between 2009-2013.

"And I have got a big affinity with Wigan Athletic.

"But you’ve got your own professional pride to fight for.

"Whoever was in the way, we had to find a way today and it came late.

"It came from two substitutes, but we found a way."

Jones was understandably delighted for McManaman, who was released by Latics in the summer after his second spell at the DW wasn't anywhere near as enjoyable as his first one.

“He’s had setbacks Callum in the past three years," added Jones.

"We’ve been working with him a long, long time and he’s getting confidence in his muscles again, confidence in his body.

"It’s been frustrating for him because he’s been a Premier League player, won an FA Cup and he’s sitting on the bench.

"But if you work hard for long enough behind the scenes, it gets you rewards and that’s what happened today."