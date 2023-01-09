First up is Slovan Liberec midfielder Christ Tiehi, 24, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Slavia Prague.

They reportedly passed up the chance to retain him, and Latics have jumped in to ensure he joins their survival bid for the second half of the campaign.

Tiehi, who has French and Ivory Coast citizenship, joins initially on loan.

A permanent deal - understood to be worth around £880,000 - is dependent on Latics remaining in the Championship.

He had strong interest from clubs in Belgium, but has opted to join up with Toure - a national hero in the Ivory Coast.

Liberec coach Luboš Kozel told blesk.cz: "According to what I saw, he was also a valid player in Slavia.

"But of course there were also some economic conditions and Slavia evaluated it was not quite a priority for them.

"I know at the moment they are mainly interested in attacking players, that's why they didn't exercise the option.

"If he was here, he was very valid for us. But we'll see how it all turns out. I think it might happen he won't be here."

Tiehi came through the ranks at Le Havre, and bizarrely spent the 2019/20 campaign on dual registration at Woking and Tonbridge Angels before moving to Opava in the Czech Republic in 2020.

He joined Slovan the following year, and has five caps for the Ivory Coast at Under-21 level.

His dad, Joel, scored 28 goals in 50 games for the Ivory Coast, although retiring just before Toure’s maiden call-up.

Tiehi’s arrival will be the first of several arrivals across all positions during what is traditionally a busy month at the DW.

Also on his way in is former Tottenham, Liverpool and England centre-back Steven Caulker, who is a free agent after spending the last four years in Turkey.

However, it recently turned sour for him and – having briefly been at Liverpool with Toure – he could well turn out to be an inspired capture.

Writing on LinkedIn recently, he said: "My four years in Turkey have come to an end.

"It's certainly been an experience...(but) the past 18 months have been painful.

"Anyways...I am heading back to the UK to spend some much needed time with my family.

"Am I scared? Yes a little. But after the journey I've been on, I trust myself to deliver in whatever way God has planned.

"Do I have regrets? Yes, a few. Mostly the time I've lost trying to prove myself worthy to others when in truth they simply don't give a s***.

"What will I do differently? I will be sure to check that the manager actually wants me first."

The third player in question is 20-year-old Arsenal midfielder Miguel Azeez, who worked in their Academy under Latics No.2 Kevin Betsy.

He’s been recalled from a loan spell with Ibiza in the Spanish second division, and is expected to pen a permanent deal at the DW.