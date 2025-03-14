Who will Glenn Whelan select to face Charlton this weekend?placeholder image
Who will Glenn Whelan select to face Charlton this weekend?

Wigan Athletic: One change in our expected team v Charlton Athletic!

By Paul Kendrick
Published 14th Mar 2025, 22:05 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who interim manager Glenn Whelan will select to start at Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Up the Tics!

First name on the team sheet

1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE

First name on the team sheet Photo: Bernard Platt

Could be Latics' newest international with Malta next week

2. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER

Could be Latics' newest international with Malta next week Photo: Bernard Platt

Captain's display needed from the skipper in the capital

3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

Captain's display needed from the skipper in the capital Photo: Bernard Platt

Has worked with new boss Ryan Lowe at Bury and Plymouth and will be looking to impress

4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON

Has worked with new boss Ryan Lowe at Bury and Plymouth and will be looking to impress Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
