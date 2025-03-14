Wigan Athletic: One change in our expected team v Charlton Athletic!
Published 14th Mar 2025, 22:05 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who interim manager Glenn Whelan will select to start at Charlton Athletic on Saturday.
1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
First name on the team sheet Photo: Bernard Platt
2. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER
Could be Latics' newest international with Malta next week Photo: Bernard Platt
3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Captain's display needed from the skipper in the capital Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON
Has worked with new boss Ryan Lowe at Bury and Plymouth and will be looking to impress Photo: Bernard Platt