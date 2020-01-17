Wigan Athletic owners IEC in 'daily' contact, reveals Darren Royle

Darren Royle has revealed he is in 'daily' contact with Wigan Athletic owners IEC - despite them being based in the Far East - to discuss matters on and off the pitch.

And the Latics executive chairman says they are equally as 'frustrated and concerned' with the current problems on the pitch.

Latics head to Swansea this weekend second bottom of the Championship, two points adrift of safety.

And in the third and final part of his exclusive interview with Wigan Today, Royle refutes the notion the owners - who took over from the Whelan family just over a year ago - are out of sight, out of mind.

"I am in touch with the owners daily, and they watch all the games (on TV)," Royle said.

"They're very frustrated and concerned as well.

"They're on the other side of the world, but they can see in games like West Brom and Nottingham Forest, for example, we have been dominant and created so many chances.

"We've got to keep going, there's no alternative.

"If we don't keep going, we will go down."

Latics' latest setback came against Bristol City, who won 2-0 at the DW thanks to two late goals, despite being second best for the vast majority of the game.

"If we'd have ended up at 0-0 we'd have probably been badly disappointed, given all the chances we created," said Royle.

"To end up losing the game, it's obviously very tough to take, and we're in a dogfight.

"We need to find a way of taking more of our chances, because I think everyone would agree the team is playing well.

"Our xG (expected goals) is very good, and I saw one prediction from Football Manager that said we would end up finishing 14th (with 60 points).

"It's obviously through chances created, patterns of play and overall dominance.

"That doesn't necessarily mean you will win games, of course, but it's an indication of how we're playing.

"You just have to be very resilient about it.

"I would be very frustrated if the lads were letting their heads go down, at working so hard and not getting results, and confidence was low, and team spirit was bad.

"But that's not the case - and all credit to the players and the management and the staff."

Royle also says confidence and belief in the camp remains intact, despite only one win - at Birmingham on New Year's Day - since October 20.

"There's still a good vibe about the place," he said. "They know they're playing well, and they just need to start putting more of the chances away.

"It's resilience and belief you need when you are where we are.

"Belief is key, and psychology is key, to getting out of this.

"And we have to work as a team - right from the top.

"We realise where we are in the league, in terms of finances and ability to spend.

"You have to have a reality check at times, and I've said this before, but it's all contextual.

"Of course, we're not happy, and we're not satisfied, to be in the bottom three...or even at the prospect of not finishing higher than we did last year

"But we also have to be realistic.

"I look around at teams like Millwall and Preston, teams who have gone through that and come through the other side and are doing very well.

"That comes down to consistency, and sticking with the plan, of how we are, and that's what we'll do."