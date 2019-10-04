Wigan Athletic pair named in England Under-18s squad

Latics duo Joe Gelhardt and Jensen Weir have earned call-ups to the England U18’s.

Ian Foster announced his squad this afternoon in which the youngsters will embark on a mini-tour of Europe, facing Poland, Slokavia and Austria.

Gelhardt scored a stunning equaliser against Hull City last month.

The Latics duo both have three caps to their name at Under 18 level, with the pair both making their bow in the same game – a 3-2 victory over Australia in September.

Gelhardt and Weir join Charlie Mulgrew, David Marshall (both Scotland) and Kieffer Moore (Wales) in the growing list of Latics players heading out to represent their countries.