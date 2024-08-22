Wigan Athletic part company with winger by 'mutual consent'
The 29-year-old Northern Ireland international winger was released at the end of last season after failing to agree terms on a new contract.
Both he and manager Shaun Maloney were keen to extend his stay, but the club was unable to come up with terms to match his expectations.
However, having not found a club over the off-season, Jones returned to Wigan earlier this month on a short-term contract – effectively to put himself in the shop window ahead of the transfer deadline.
And after featuring in all three games so far this term, he has managed to catch the eye of another club – which Wigan Today understands to be one of Latics’ League One rivals, based in the south.
As a result, his short-term deal has been ended by mutual consent, and he is expected to put pen to paper with his new employers on Friday.
