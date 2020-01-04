Wigan Athletic plot move for Premier League defender, Leeds United 'make contact' over striker move, and more

Wigan Athletic are keen on a Premier League defender in today's roundup of Championship rumours.

Blackpool loanee Ben Heneghan is interesting three Championship sides. Sheffield United own the defender, and Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic and Luton Town are all keen on securing his services. (Sky Sports)

Premier League side Newcastle United are set to rival Aston Villa in a bid to sign Middlesbrough winger James Tavernier in the January transfer window. (Daily Mail)

A report from Football Insider suggests that Leeds United have stepped up their pursuit of Che Adams, and have apparently made contact with Southampton about his availability.

Sheffield Wednesday will rival Hull City to sign winger Aiden McGeady from League One side Sunderland. (Sunderland Echo)

Ex-Leeds United winger Jack Clarke is reportedly likely to join Middlesbrough on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. (The 72)

Sunderland will launch a move for striker Sam Winnall, with the striker’s Sheffield Wednesday contract set to run out in the summer. (Northern Echo)

Porto midfielder Sergio Oliveira has been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest. (Nottinghamshire Live)

Aston Villa reportedly want to sign keeper Jack Butland from Championship side Stoke City. Villa are in need of a new keeper after Tom Heaton was ruled out for the season. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool youngster Herbie Kane has joined Hull City on a loan deal until the end of the season. (Various)

Centre-back’s Darragh Lenihan of Blackburn Rovers and Joe Worrall of Nottingham Forest are both of interest to Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder. (The Guardian)