Wigan Athletic poised to land former Manchester United striker

The former Manchester United junior had been expected to join fellow Championship outfit Rotherham.

In fact, Millers boss Paul Warne was confident of his signature, he spoke candidly about the situation in midweek.

“I think we are virtually there, I can't see the player not joining,” Warne said after his side’s 2-1 win over Port Vale in the Carabao Cup.

“We look pretty close, I could turn my phone on and be disappointed, I would like to think I would get my dreamboy in by the weekend.”

However, by Friday morning the goalposts had moved, with Warne's mood having also altered.

"I was really confident on Wednesday night but, prior to this conversation, I have heard Chinese whispers that he has gone somewhere else," he said in a press conference, covered by the Yorkshire Post.

"I will try and get hold of the agent and find out exactly what happened. It doesn't look that positive at this moment in time.

"It's like smoke signals coming through. That is my gut feeling. I haven't been 100 per cent told. That's what it feels like, I have heard rumblings he might have gone elsewhere.

"Of course it is frustrating when you don't get the players you want and you've put all the work in. It's even more frustrating when you get to the last step and it gets taken away from you.

"What can I do? I will find out the ins and outs of it.

"Of course you get frustrated, you give your heart and soul to try and sign players and give everything you can but sometimes it just isn't meant to be. You go again and move on."

It’s understood that rival club is Latics, who are looking to bolster their squad across the board before the end of the month.