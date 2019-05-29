Wigan Athletic pre-season programme announced

Wigan Athletic will host Premier League Burnley in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 27 as part of their preparations for next term.

Boss Paul Cook will go up against his former club a week before the big Championship kick-off, with Latics also hosting a second home game, three days earlier, against as yet unnamed opposition.

Latics will also travel to Chester FC on Saturday, July 6 and AFC Fylde on Tuesday, July 9, with a further away fixture on Saturday, July 20 still to be announced.

The players return to training on Saturday, June 22 before departing for a warm-weather training camp the following day.

Cook’s side may also face away friendlies on Saturday, July 13 and Tuesday, July 16, although this is not guaranteed.

Schedule:

Saturday, July 6: Chester (a) 3pm

Tuesday, July 9: AFC Fylde (a) 7:45pm

Saturday, July 20: TBC (a) 3pm

Wednesday, July 24: TBC (h) 7:45pm

Saturday, July 27: Burnley (h) 3pm