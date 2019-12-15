Wigan Athletic punished for 'chasing the game', insists Paul Cook

Paul Cook believes Wigan Athletic paid a high price for trying to chase the game against Huddersfield Town - when they were already winning.



Latics dropped another two points from a winning position on Saturday, to stay two points adrift of safety in the Championship, one game short of the halfway stage.

They failed to take advantage of being gifted the lead two minutes before half-time, when Josh Windass was the recipient of an early Christmas present from Town goalkeeper Kamil Grabara.

And they were pegged back with 20 minutes to go, when Karlan Grant smashed an unstoppable strike into the top corner.

While there was nothing Jamie Jones could have done to keep that out, Cook says the problem was in the build-up to the goal.

"The equaliser has come from us pressing in an area where we didn't have to press them," the Latics boss recognised.

"It's then come through an area of the pitch, central midfield, where we pride ourselves on being strong.

"There's a throw-in that goes into that area, and we don't have a central midfielder in there.

"That's a big disappointment, because our two central midfielders - (Sam) Morsy and (Lee) Evans - have been outstanding in the last two games.

"So it's hard to criticise them...but sometimes in their naivety - and it's something they'll learn from, for sure - you end up chasing a game when you don't have to.

"We were already winning the game, we didn't have to chase it."