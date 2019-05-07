Wigan Athletic quids in after Norwich promotion

Norwich City’s promotion back to the Premier League has been met with almost as much joy in Wigan.

Because Latics will be quids in as a result of a crafty sell-on inserted into the sale of Yanic Wildschut to the Canaries in January 2017.

The Dutchman’s £7million switch to Carrow Road hasn’t worked out for either City or Wildschut, who spent the second half of last term on loan with Cardiff and the whole of this term out at Bolton.

Despite having played no part in Norwich going up, the sell-on in his contract will nevertheless be triggered.

And it’s understood the amount in question is a significant six-figure sum, which will go into the pot for boss Paul Cook to spend on squad reinforcements.

It’s not the first time Latics have benefited in this way.

In January last year, Celtic paid Dundee £1.5million for defender Jack Hendry, who’d left Latics after playing only three times in two years.

But by inserting a sell-on, believed to be between 30 and 40 per cent, Latics received a massive boost to the coffers.

And Will Grigg’s recent sale to League One Sunderland included add-ons of around £1million, which would be payable if the Black Cats achieve future success.