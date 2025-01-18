Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

'That felt good' - Shaun Maloney's verdict after watching Thelo Aasgaard score another wondergoal to give Wigan Athletic all three points at Stevenage.

Latics had looked value for their first ever win over Stevenage after Dale Taylor converted Jensen Weir's wicked free-kick eight minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute.

However, after Weir was controversially sent off with 17 minutes to go for a trip on Louis Thompson, Stevenage levelled through Dan Kemp, and pushed for a late winning goal.

The drama had only just begun, though, with Stevenage themselves reduced to 10 men when Thompson picked up a second yellow card in stoppage-time for hauling down Dale Taylor as he prepared to shoot from the edge of the box.

And Aasgaard exacted the perfect revenge when he sent the resulting set-piece arrowing into the top corner of the goal behind which the travelling Latics fans were situated.

The scenes following the goal and again at full-time will remain long in the memory - not least for the Latics boss.

"Normally I try to stay pretty reserved when we score a goal," he said. "But...yeah...that felt good, and I felt the game had everything.

"It always seems to be eventful when we come here, and this one was no different.

"The first half I thought was really even, and I liked how we played in the opening 15 minutes.

"In these kinds of games, we've sometimes found ourselves a couple of goals behind, when we've tried to play through the opposition on smaller pitches, and we managed to hang in there.

"We managed to take over from the first minute of the second half and, up to the red card, I really liked what we did.

"At that point, we changed to a back five, with the idea to defend our box, and we didn't get that right.

"In fairness, at 1-1, the momentum was definitely with them, you could sense that...and then Dale comes up with an incredible run to win us the free-kick.

"Then it's over to Thelo, and he just comes up another incredible moment to win us the game."

Latics had squandered a massive chance in the opening moments when the ball was flicked on by Silko Thomas and Aasgaard for Will Goodwin, making his full debut. However, the on-loan Oxford man’s curling shot flew well wide of the far post.

At the other end, a Stevenage free-kick found Thompson, who steered the ball just wide of the far post.

Wigan hearts were in mouths when Sam Tickle slipped as the ball is played back to him by Will Aimson, and Jamie Reid temporarily had an open net from eight yards. However, the Latics goalie threw himself in the way of the ball and pulled off a fabulous block.

Taylor replaced Goodwin at the break, and the new man put Latics ahead within eight minutes of the restart.

Weir’s afternoon then took a negative turn when he was shown a straight red, and Stevenage took full advantage by restoring parity through Kemp.

With Stevenage going all-out for a winner, they lost Thompson to a second yellow card.

And Aasgaard poured salt into the wounds by sending a wonderful free-kick over the wall and into the top corner of the net.