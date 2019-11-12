Wigan Athletic recognised at prestigious awards night

Reece James was one of the big winners at Monday night's Ladbrokes North West Football Awards in Manchester.

The 19-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Wigan Athletic from Chelsea, was named Championship Player of the Year, as voted by the fans.

The Lifetime Achievement accolade was awarded to Latics board member Joe Royle for his achievements throughout his playing career for Everton, Manchester City and England as well as his managerial work with Everton, Oldham Athletic and Manchester City.

More than 550 guests attended the black-tie event last night, which was hosted by BBC’s Dan Walker at The Point at Emirates Old Trafford.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was awarded Manager of the Season for winning the Champions League and just missing out on the Premier League title by one point.

It was a double win for Liverpool as Virgil Van Dijk landed Premier League Player of the season, with Trent Alexander-Arnold named Rising Star of the season for the second year running, in unanimous voting and judging decisions.

The highly anticipated Goal of the Season was awarded to Preston North End’s Alan Browne for his incredible strike against Bolton Wanderers as voted for by fans on Twitter.

It was also a successful night for Manchester City’s women’s team with England Captain Steph Houghton, MBE being awarded the Women’s Player of the Season and Georgia Stanway receiving the Women’s Rising Star.