Wigan Athletic reportedly close to signing St Johnstone defender Jason Kerr

Reports north of the border suggest Wigan are close to a six figure deal for St Johnstone skipper Jason Kerr (Photo by Craig Foy via Getty Images)

The Lactics have reportedly made an offer around the £500,000 to £600,000 mark for the 24-year old central defender as Leam Richardson looks to bolster his back line before the window closes at 11pm.

Kerr captained the Perth Saints to a historic cup double last season as the McDiarmid Park side lifted both the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup.

This season, he has led the Scottish side in European competitions against Turkish giants Galatasary and Austrian side LASK.