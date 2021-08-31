Wigan Athletic reportedly close to signing St Johnstone defender Jason Kerr
Wigan Athletic look set to make a last ditch signing on deadline day after reportedly having a six figure bid accepted by Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone for their captain Jason Kerr.
The Lactics have reportedly made an offer around the £500,000 to £600,000 mark for the 24-year old central defender as Leam Richardson looks to bolster his back line before the window closes at 11pm.
Kerr captained the Perth Saints to a historic cup double last season as the McDiarmid Park side lifted both the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup.
This season, he has led the Scottish side in European competitions against Turkish giants Galatasary and Austrian side LASK.
Capped six times at under 21 level for Scotland, senior caps have so far eluded the Edinburgh native despite his name being very much on the lips of the Tartan Army following his dominant domestic displays last season which also saw the Saint finish fifth in the Scottish Premiership.