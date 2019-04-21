Wigan Athletic result is the icing on the cake in a weekend to remember for Joseph's Goal supporters

Wigan Athletic’s 2-1 victory at Leeds on Good Friday was the icing on the cake for 75 hardy souls who walked all the way from Euxton to Elland Road in support of Joseph’s Goal.

The walkers - including Latics legend Emmerson Boyce, chief executive Jonathan Jackson and executive chairman Darren Royle - set off from the club’s training ground on Wednesday morning, with Nick Powell even pushing nine-year-old Joseph’s wheelchair for the first mile!

One of the walkers, Keiran Crompton, even made the 58 mile trek BACKWARDS after losing a bet.

After overnight stops at Burnley and Halifax, the group – boosted by a similar number of Leeds supporters for the final push – arrived at the ground an hour before kick-off. Organised by

Martin Tarbuck - editor of the ‘Mudhutter’ fanzine, and a proud ambassador of the charity – the walk has already raised more than £30,000 towards NKH research. To donate to Joseph’s

page, visit https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/josephkendrick2