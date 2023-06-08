Wigan Athletic rocked by transfer embargo for HMRC issues

The development arose following Thursday's AGM, where clubs voted to approve several changes to the EFL Regulations that will come into effect immediately.

Latics have fallen foul of the '30-Day Rule', with the non-payment of HMRC debt having been added as a trigger of Regulation 52.6.

Latics have been hit by a transfer embargo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clubs who accumulate 30 days of late payments in a 12-month period will be unable to sign a player for a fee or any consideration for three full transfer windows.

It’s unclear if the full penalty will apply to Latics.

Wigan Today contacted the EFL, who were unable to disclose the details, while the club have not had chance to digest the ruling.

Also on the agenda was the infamous 'Owners and Directors' Test', which has been particularly topical this week given Sarbjot Johal's attempts to but the club from Phoenix 2021 Limited.