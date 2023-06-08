Wigan Athletic rocked by transfer embargo for HMRC issues
The development arose following Thursday's AGM, where clubs voted to approve several changes to the EFL Regulations that will come into effect immediately.
Latics have fallen foul of the '30-Day Rule', with the non-payment of HMRC debt having been added as a trigger of Regulation 52.6.
Clubs who accumulate 30 days of late payments in a 12-month period will be unable to sign a player for a fee or any consideration for three full transfer windows.
It’s unclear if the full penalty will apply to Latics.
Wigan Today contacted the EFL, who were unable to disclose the details, while the club have not had chance to digest the ruling.
Also on the agenda was the infamous 'Owners and Directors' Test', which has been particularly topical this week given Sarbjot Johal's attempts to but the club from Phoenix 2021 Limited.
The list of disqualifying conditions has been updated to include: disqualifying individuals who are subject to sanctions; prohibiting ownership by state entities from countries which are sanctioned; second (or further) bankruptcies/convictions/bans, even if expired or spent; convictions for violent offences; convictions for fraud of any kind; disqualification for wider corporate insolvencies; disqualifications by a wider range of government bodies; having been removed as a trustee of a pension scheme by the pensions’ regulator or the courts; expulsion of sporting clubs in other sports (eg. rugby) as the league does for football clubs; expanding the period in which insolvency of a company/club counts against a director who has resigned from 30 days to one year; and reducing the definition of control from 30 per cent to 25 per cent.