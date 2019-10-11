Wigan Athletic's Chey Dunkley 'proud' after winning Player of the Month award

Latics defender Chey Dunkley has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for September.

In a goal-shy team, Dunkley’s three goals in as many games proved just as important as his commanding presence in defence.

Against Charlton, they showcased his talent, too, with a well-timed volley and a towering header.

Dunkley said: “I’m really proud to win the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for September.

“It was an OK month for the team in terms of results and on a personal level getting the three goals was nice.

“I have been working hard on that aspect of my game (scoring goals from set-pieces) with our first team coach Anthony Barry, so it is pleasing to start reaping the rewards.”

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook said: “‘It’s excellent recognition for Chey, who scored some important goals for us.

“His overall performances have been strong.

“He continues to learn all the time and is a really important member of our squad, we are really pleased with his progress.”

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman said: “Every point that Wigan secure this season will be a step towards maintaining their Championship status, and Dunkley’s goals won his team four points in September.

“The brace against high-flying Charlton was particularly impressive and Dunkley deservedly adds this to the League One Player of the Month award that he picked up in April 2018.”

Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies said: “Wigan look like they are in a relegation fight, but Chey Dunkley’s three goals proved just as important as his commanding presence in defence as the Latics picked up a couple of wins and a draw in September to keep them three points clear of the relegation zone.”

Nottingham Forest’s Sabri Lamouchi was named Manager of the Month. Latics play Forest in their next match.