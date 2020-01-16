Wigan Athletic's current plight is 'hard to take', admits Darren Royle

Darren Royle says he 'completely understands' the frustration felt by Wigan Athletic supporters at present.

Latics travel to Swansea this weekend having won only one of their last 15 matches, a run which has led to unrest among a section of the fanbase,

Speaking exclusively to Wigan Today, the Latics executive chairman says it's a situation he's been in before, when his dad, Joe - who is also on the Wigan board - was under pressure during his early days in charge of north-west neighbours Oldham.

But he remains adamant Paul Cook's men are within touching distance of turning things around.

"This is the second season now of trying to solidify our presence in the Championship, Royle said.

"We're not winning every week, like we were doing in League One, and it is hard to take.

"And I can completely understand the fans' frustrations.

"First and foremost, they put their hard-earned money and so much of their time into this football club, home and away.

"We're all human, and it's tough for us as well as the fans. It's something we share, everyone here."

Having spent his life in and around football, Royle has experienced the highs and lows of the spectrum.

"Football's great, isn't it, when you're winning things, and you're on a good run," he said.

"I've seen it myself with my dad, when he was the manager at Manchester City.

"They were winning games in League One, getting 35,000 at home, fans love to see their club winning games.

"But as a kid, I sat on the groundstaff bench at Oldham, when for four years of my dad's 13 years there he was getting told to resign, and get lost, and some things even more unpleasant than that.

"It's something I've grown up with, and thankfully I've had far more ups than downs.

"It's quite a unique industry in that respect, in that you are up there for anyone to take a pot-shot at.

"It is what it is, it's part of the game and part of the industry.

"I think a lot of that criticism of people comes from frustration.

"And people get frustrated because they care, so that's not necessarily a bad thing is it?

"I know how important football, and rugby, is to Wigan, it's part of the passion of the town.

"You've got to look at context, and you've got to look objectively at results and performances.

"We're playing really well, and we know where our areas of development are - it's finding goals.

"We've possibly got to be a bit more confident in goal, we know that."