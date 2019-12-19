Wigan Athletic's Kal Naismith hopes to make his Christmas presence

Kal Naismith has called on every single Wigan Athletic player to be ready, willing and able to contribute during the demanding festive period.

Latics are without a fixture this weekend, but Monday’s trip to Blackburn is the first of four games in the space of nine days that will really test the depth of the squad.

Naismith himself has stepped up to the plate in the last two matches, filling in with great success at centre-back due to injuries and suspension.

And he says being on call is part and parcel of modern-day football.

“It’s a lot of games in a short space of time, but we’re looking it as an opportunity to pick up points in quick succession,” he told the Wigan Post.

“We’ve got a great squad here, and we’ll need every one of us to cope with the demands we have coming up.

“The manager is always saying that the players may change, but the job spec doesn’t.

“And whoever gets the nod for the games, we have to carry on the job as a whole and try to get results for the team.

“Especially in this league, with it being so physically demanding, it’s hard for anyone to put in 40 games at a consistent level.

“People are always going to have a bad run, or a dip in levels, and that’s why it’s important to have others ready to come in and make the most of their opportunity.

“The team’s changed a lot over the past two or three games, and I’m sure it’ll be changing ahead over the next two or three.”

Naismith is not keen on having to sit out this weekend due to Sky picking the trip to Ewood Park for TV coverage.

He says Latics are desperate to get out there and build on the morale-boosting draws against West Brom and Huddersfield.

“As footballers you just want to play, and the way we’ve played in the last two games means we’re looking forward to the next one,” he added.

“I thought the boys were brilliant in both games, and never really looked like conceding against either West Brom or Huddersfield.

“As a team we were functioning really well, we created a lot of chances and it was a step in the right direction.

“It’s just about building on that really, that’s the target.”