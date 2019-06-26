Wigan Athletic's loss is Stoke City's gain, insists Nathan Jones

Stoke City boss Nathan Jones is hoping for 'wonderful things' from new signing Nick Powell - after snatching him from his 'real home' at Wigan Athletic.

The 25-year-old has joined the Potters as a free agent after seeing out his three-year contract with Latics.

Paul Cook admitted earlier this month Latics had done everything they could to keep hold of their prize asset.

However, they were simply blown out of the water by the Potters, who are armed with Premier League parachute payments and seeking a top-flight return.

And Powell's new manager feels he has pulled off a real coup by enticing the former Manchester United man - who is still based at nearby Crewe - to the bet365 Stadium.

“Nick’s a wonderful talent, a little bit of an enigma and a talisman at times," Jones told Stoke's official website.

“If we want to play how we want to play then we need that talented individual - he is that.

“He started really well at Crewe, then his time at Manchester United was difficult...but it’s difficult to go from Crewe to Manchester United.

"They are polar opposites in terms of clubs, no disrespect to anyone.

“Then we felt he found a real home and played a lot of his real good football at Wigan, especially the season before last when they got promoted.

“So we feel he’s a calculated one who we want in that number 10 position, attacking midfield position, to get goals and creativity.

"We know we’ve got a little bit of work to do with Nick, but we are thoroughly committed to him – and we think he will be a wonderful acquisition.

“He’s a wonderfully talented player and, if we put him in our structure and within our environment, we believe we will get the best out of him.

“And if we get the best out of Nick Powell, he’ll do wonderful things for us.”