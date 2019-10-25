'Wigan Athletic's luck will change,' says Paul Cook

Paul Cook insists he’ll have full confidence in Wigan Athletic’s ability to get something from Bristol City this weekend – despite another midweek setback at Derby County.

Latics put in another hugely positive performance at Pride Park, but were punished for their profligacy as the Rams scored a stoppage-time winning goal.

That means Latics have now won just once in their last 28 Championship away games – the back-to-the-wall victory with 10 men at Leeds on Good Friday – with 21 defeats.

Cook, though, saw enough cause for optimism at Derby.

“I always have confidence in the players, that’s football,” the Latics boss insisted.

“The away form, and the home form, is there for all to see. But anyone who watched the game wouldn’t have said we are a poor Wigan side, or a team struggling for form.

“I think you’d say we were a very unlucky Wigan team, and when you’re an unlucky team, eventually that will change.

“I am very confident that eventually we will take our chances. When we take chances, we will win games.

“The biggest problem for managers is when you’re getting battered and defending the edge of your 18-yard box.

“That wasn’t the case at Derby at any time.”

Cook acknowledged the dressing room was disappointed on Wednesday - but says that’s part of the healing process.

“It’s important to let that settle in for a bit,” he added.

“The lads gave me everything they’ve got, they worked ever so hard.

“And the most important thing now is to rest and recover ahead of Sunday.”

Cook is still waiting to hear the severity of the injury sustained by Charlie Mulgrew at Derby, which caused his second-half substitution.