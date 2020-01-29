Wigan Athletic's star's injury 'doesn't look great'

Paul Cook is fearing the worst regarding the ankle injury to Kieran Dowell that threatens to take the shine off Wigan Athletic's 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.



A last-minute header from Jamal Lowe secured a priceless three points for Latics, after Kkieffer Moore had equalised Jacob Murphy's first-half opener for the Owls.

But the sight of Dowell leaving the field on a stretcher midway through the second half means Cook is keeping his fingers crossed until the full diagnosis.

"It doesn't look great," he said after the game. "We'll just have to wait and see.

"It looks like an ankle problem, and he's gone off to hospital to get it looked at."

Dowell only arrived from Everton earlier this month on loan from Everton for the rest of the season.