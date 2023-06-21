News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic schedule starts to fill up ahead of fixture launch

Wigan Athletic will face off against Fleetwood and Tranmere in Northern Group D of the EFL Trophy.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 21st Jun 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 13:29 BST

The final member of the group - which will be one of eight invited Under-21 teams - will be confirmed on Thursday at 11.30am.

All EFL clubs will play two of their three matches at home in the group stages, with the Under-21 teams away from home in all three fixtures.

Latics have a proud history in the EFL Trophy, including Freight Rover Trophy success in 1985Latics have a proud history in the EFL Trophy, including Freight Rover Trophy success in 1985
Latics have a proud history in the EFL Trophy, including Freight Rover Trophy success in 1985
The confirmed Invited U21 teams are as follows: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Spurs, West Ham, Wolves.

Latics will also face Tranmere in pre-season, with their schedule having been extended to three matches - and more to follow.

Shaun Maloney's men will host Everton on Saturday, July 22 (2pm), before travelling to Tranmere on Friday, July 28 (7pm) and Morecambe on Saturday, July 29 (3pm).

The fixtures for the League One campaign will be released on Thursday at 9am.

Related topics:FleetwoodEvertonArsenalAston Villa