Wigan Athletic secure Championship safety with 2-0 win over Preston North End

Wigan Athletic secured their Championship status with two games to spare with a convincing 2-0 victory over local rivals Preston.

With Rotherham losing 3-1 at home to Birmingham, Latics are now eight points clear of the drop zone and can put the cue back in the rack.

Leon Clarke set them off with the opening goal on 11 minutes, after Kal Naismith unselfishly gave him a tap-in from a yard.

Preston's cause wasn't helped when Ryan Ledson was given a straight red card on 34 minutes for an horrendous challenge that almost separated Naismith's head from the rest of his body.

And Latics secured the win midway through the second period when Lee Evans fired home from 12 yards.

