Wigan Athletic secure future of youngster with 'fantastic potential' on long-term contract extension

Shaun Maloney has backed James Carragher's 'perfect attitude' to help him fulfill his 'fantastic potential' with Wigan Athletic after penning a long-term contract extension.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old defender has been rewarded for breaking into the first team this season with improved terms on a deal that will run until the summer of 2027.

Maloney claimed last month Carragher had become 'impossible to leave out' due to his consistency of performance, crediting his rise with his commitment to attacking pre-season with all guns blazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Carragher has extended his stay with Latics until at least the summer of 2027

And Latics have moved quickly to secure the future of another homegrown product.

"I've been really pleased with James' development, and he is fully deserving of his contract extension," said Maloney. "He came back for the first day of pre-season with the perfect attitude and has worked extremely hard to earn his place in the team.

"It's been a brilliant breakthrough season for him so far, and James is a young player with fantastic potential. I am looking forward to helping him continue his progression."

Carragher joined Latics as an Under-14, having previously spent his formative years at Liverpool, and he signed his first professional contract in the summer of 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm buzzing," said Carragher, who has overcome numerous injury problems to break into Maloney’s plans. "I'd like the journey to have been a little quicker, but circumstances were in my way.

"But any player will tell you...Jason Kerr had the same thing last year, he was out for a long time...anything like that can only make you stronger as a person, mentally.

"Every player gets injuries, I'm not the first to have a long-term problem and I won't be the last, it's about how you deal with it. And I like to think You've come back in the right way and my performances have shown that.

"After a couple of years without a proper pre-season, this was probably the first time I felt confident in myself physically where I could show everyone what I can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I didn't miss many sessions, and I think that's stood me in good stead to show what I can do, the manager's given me a chance and I need to keep showing him I'm worthy of a place in the team.

"I'm not one of those players who'll sit back and say 'I've had a few good games'...I need to show people I can do it every week. There's still areas of my game where I know I can improve, and you never want to stand still even though you've signed a new contract."

Carragher has spent time on loan at Oldham Athletic in the National League and Inverness Caledonian Thistle up in Scotland to further his development, before being added to the Latics first-team squad at the beginning of this season.

He’s made 13 appearances across all four competitions, and was voted Player of the Month for September by the club's supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are absolutely delighted to have James extend his stay with Wigan Athletic," said Latics sporting director Gregor Rioch. "He has progressed brilliantly throughout his time in our Academy and has really grasped his opportunity in the first-team this season. James has a really bright future ahead of him, and we’re pleased that he will continue his development with us in the years to come.”