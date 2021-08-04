Wigan Athletic secure starlet to new deal

James Carragher signs pro forms with Latics, watched by his proud dad Jamie

The 18-year-old centre-back - son of Liverpool legend Jamie - has put pen to paper despite being linked with Premier League outfit Everton.

And after playing a big part in Latics' pre-season schedule, he aims to follow the likes of Callum Lang and Luke Robinson into the senior set-up.

“I’m very happy;" he said. "I signed here when I was an Under-14 and I’ve loved it here.

"From the minute I walked through the door, I have thrived and improved as a player, so I can’t wait to carry that on.

“Being the captain last year was a huge honour, especially with the success that we had - we had a brilliant group last season.

“A lot of us are continuing into the next age group, so hopefully we can continue to progress together now as we step up.”

Carragher has played a key role in the recent success for Latics' Academy sides, including the Clarets Cup win in 2018/19 and the run to the FA Youth Cup quarter finals in 2019/20.

He captained the Under-18s last season as they became Professional Development League national champions in May.

“We are absolutely delighted to have James sign his first professional contract with Wigan Athletic, and happy to get it done before the start of the upcoming season," said Gregor Rioch, Head of Academy.

“It’s a well-earned contract for James.

"He has done outstandingly well over the last four years in our Academy, and we are over the moon he is continuing his development at the club.

“James is a competitive central defender - who reads the game really well - but also uses the ball in a way that we expect from a Wigan Athletic player.

“James is only going to get better, and we are delighted to have him continue his journey with us.”