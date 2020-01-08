Wigan Athletic see off Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Youth Cup

Goals from Jensen Weir and Kyle Joseph saw Wigan Athletic advance into the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup with a deserved victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the DW Stadium.

Latics had only lost to eventual winners Liverpool in this prestigious competition 12 months ago, and were determined to learn from their experience.

With Tottenham having knocked out Liverpool in the last round this year, the challenge in front of Peter Murphy's young side was immense.

But right from the off, Latics were on top and deservedly took the spoils.

A searching cross inside 11 minutes found Scotland Under-19 international Kyle Joseph, whose header was well saved by Thimothee Lo-Tutala.

Joe Gelhardt was next to try his luck, the England Under-18 star seeing a snapshot parried out and regathered by the goalkeeper.

Latics were asking all the questions in the opening quarter, and they deservedly went in front on 17 minutes.

There was an element of fortune about the goal, with England Under-18 midfielder Weir's free-kick taking a massive deflection off the wall on its way in.

But it was no more than Latics had warranted for their dominance.

The home side continued to press and, a minute before half-time, Weir's cross found James Carragher - son of former Liverpool and England defender Jamie.

But again Lo-Tutala was well-placed to make the save from the big centre-back.

Tottenham came out punching at the start of the second period, but the young Latics were up to the challenge.

And they doubled their advantage just after the hour mark in style.

Sean McGurk was desperately unlucky to see his shot hit the bar, after chopping his way inside the full-back.

Gelhardt fielded the rebound, and his quick feet allowed Joseph the opportunity, and he made it 2-0 from close range.

Tottenham's attempts at a comeback were thwarted by a brilliant save from Sam Tickle, to deny Max Robson from distance.

And Latics were only denied a third goal in stoppage-time by the offside flag, after Mackenzie O'Neil had netted from close range.