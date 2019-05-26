Wigan Athletic set for play-off cash bonanza!

Wigan Athletic will be quids in whichever way this Bank Holiday Weekend’s big play-off finals go.

Should Sunderland win promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt on Sunday afternoon, Latics would receive a cool £250,000 from the Black Cats thanks to a clause in the sale of Will Grigg back in January.

They’d also trouser around half of that figure from a similar clause in the deal that took Max Power to Wearside last summer.

Not that Latics have all their eggs in one basket, with a smaller payment also due should Charlton win, following the sale of Jason Pearce back in 2016.

And that's not all, as shrewd negotiating in the departure of goalkeeper Scott Carson to Derby four years ago also means Monday's Championship play-off final will have plenty riding on it from a Latics point of view.

The Rams only parted with a modest transfer fee at the time, taking full advantage of Wigan's relegation to League One.

But Latics insisted on a massive bonus payment should Derby reach the Premier League on Carson's watch - which would be payable should Aston Villa fall at the last hurdle for the second year in a row.

Latics are already due to receive a ‘significant six-figure amount’ from Norwich following their promotion to the Premier League despite Yanic Wildschut – who joined the Canaries in January 2017 – having spent the last 18 months out on loan.

The Dutchman was released by Norwich earlier this week and will inevitably be linked with a return to the DW Stadium.