Wigan Athletic: Seven changes in our expected team v Bolton Wanderers
Published 13th Dec 2024, 11:21 BST
Updated 13th Dec 2024, 11:32 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Bolton Wanderers at the Toughsheet Stadium this weekend.
1. LATICS PREDICTED TEAM V BOLTON WANDERERS
. Photo: Bernard Platt
2. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
Latics will need their star man at his absolute best this weekend Photo: Bernard Platt
3. RIGHT-BACK: TOBY SIBBICK
Played at centre-half at Chesterfield in midweek but should revert to right-back for this one Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Captain's display required from the skipper on the biggest stage - derby day Photo: Bernard Platt
