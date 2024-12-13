Wigan Athletic: Seven changes in our expected team v Bolton Wanderers

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Bolton Wanderers at the Toughsheet Stadium this weekend.

Up the Tics!

.

1. LATICS PREDICTED TEAM V BOLTON WANDERERS

Latics will need their star man at his absolute best this weekend

2. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE

Played at centre-half at Chesterfield in midweek but should revert to right-back for this one

3. RIGHT-BACK: TOBY SIBBICK

Captain's display required from the skipper on the biggest stage - derby day

4. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
