Wigan Athletic should be higher in the table, insists Sheffield Wednesday boss

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk reckons Wigan Athletic are in a false position in the Championship bottom three ahead of Tuesday night's clash at the DW.

Latics are six points adrift of safety heading into the game, which was moved from Saturday because of the Owls' FA Cup commitments.

But Monk believes there's enough quality in the Wigan squad to lift themselves out of danger over the remaining 18 matches of the campaign.

“People will say you deserve to be where you are in the table," said Monk, addressing the media ahead of the game.

"You deserve to be there for whatever reason but, when I look at Wigan, they are a team that in many ways defy their position.

“They are a much better team than what their league position says.

“I’ve watched a lot of their games and they have been very close, very unlucky in some of those games.

“They are a very good team and we have to be ready for that."