Wigan Athletic skipper 'happy the cracks weren't covered'

Sam Morsy believes Wigan Athletic’s ‘weird season’ was exactly what they needed as they strive to consolidate in the Championship.

Latics started and finished the campaign like a house on fire, picking up an impressive 16 points from their first nine and also their last nine matches.

That form over a full season would have seen them finish in fourth position, with 81 points.

However, Latics picked up only 20 points from the middle 28 matches – which over a season would have seen them finish only one point ahead of rock-bottom Ipswich.

Rather than looking at the glass as half-full, Morsy is happy that the side went through such a trying few months either side of Christmas.

And he says the club will benefit from staring at the abyss – ahead of their first summer under IEC ownership.

“It's a massive summer for what this club wants to do,” Morsy told the Wigan Observer.

“It wasn't a season where the majority of games we had to scrap for everything we got.

"There were plenty of games where we played well, we took the lead, only to press the self-destruct button.

“It was a weird season on that score, but that will also help us moving forwards.

"If we’d finished 10-15 points better off, maybe a few cracks would have been covered.

“This way will force everyone at the club to look at themselves and think how they can be better next season.”