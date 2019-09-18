Wigan Athletic skipper has no worries over 'level-headed and humble' Joe Gelhardt

Sam Morsy has seen enough ‘wow moments’ from Joe Gelhardt on the Wigan Athletic training ground to not get carried away by his wonder goal at Hull on Saturday.

And the Latics skipper insists the 17-year-old’s temperament will allow him to do justice to be ability – and become a ‘really, really good player’.

“He’s a great kid, a humble kid, who’s been with us all pre-season, and we’ve all seen the talent he has,” Morsy told the Wigan Post.

“The goal is his trademark, he does that most days in training to be fair.

“He’s produced a few ‘wow’ moments already, and he’s got a chance to be a really, really good player.

“The important thing is to keep his feet on the ground, but that won’t be a problem because of the sort of lad he is.

“Some kids at 17, they think they’ve made it, they’ve already got the attitude.

“But the thing with Joe – and a few others here at the club – is they’re so level-headed, they want to improve, and they’re so humble.

“He’s just a typical young lad who wants to play football, nothing else, plays with no fear...such a great attitude.”

The clamour has already begun for Gelhardt to start this weekend’s visit of surprise package Charlton.

Latics go into the game on the back of successive draws, but haven’t won since the opening-day triumph over Cardiff.

Morsy, though, says it’s important not to get carried away too much.

“It’s all about remaining patient, you’ve got to remember he’s only 17,” added the Egypt international midfielder.

“He’s just got to make sure he keeps training hard, keep getting used to the squad.

“But he’s learning so much, especially being away with England, and good luck to him.”

Latics are hoping for positive injury news surrounding fellow forwards Anthony Pilkington (quad) and Josh Windass (calf), who have both missed more than a month of action through injury.