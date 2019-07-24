Wigan Athletic squad light at the moment, admits Danny Fox

Danny Fox admits the Wigan Athletic squad isn’t quite as strong ‘as we’d like’ with just over a week to go until the start of the EFL campaign.

But the experienced defender insists there’s more than enough time to put that right – with 15 days to go before the transfer deadline.

“There’s probably not as many players here at the moment as we’d like,” he told the Wigan Post.

“But I’m sure the manager and the staff are all working really hard behind the scenes to get bodies in.

“Hopefully we can get that done in the near future, and we can push on and look forward to the new season.

“Competition for places is important at any level, that’s what brings out the best in people.”

Latics lost 13 members of the first-team squad over the summer, with only two new arrivals – three including Antonee Robinson, who was here last season on loan.

That’s meant several of the club’s highly-rated youngsters – including Joe Gelhardt, Jensen Weir, Alex Perry and Charlie Jolley – being handed larger-than-expected roles in pre-season.

And Fox says the talented teens have well and truly stepped up to the plate.

“The young lads have all done really well to be fair, they’ve been a pleasure to be around,” the 33-year-old acknowledged.

“They’re all fit and eager to learn as much as they can, training with older lads like myself.

“A few of them are looking like they’re going to be good players, and it all bodes well for the future.”