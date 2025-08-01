Wigan Athletic squad numbers cast huge shadow over several 'first-teamers'
And it's not just in terms of which shorts the seven summer signings have taken.
Six of the seven new-boys - Isaac Mabaya (2), Fraser Murray (7), Callum Wright (8), Christian Saydee (9), Paul Mullin (10) and Dara Costelloe (11) – take numbers in the 'starting' XI.
The other, Ryan Trevitt, takes No.14.
However, it's some of the existing players who have switched numbers that will be of more interest.
Matt Smith has been 'demoted' from No.8 to No.17, while Dion Rankine loses his No.7 shirt for No.39.
Rankine has been strongly linked with a loan move to League Two outfit Crewe Alexandra, while Smith has struggled to stay fit during the majority of his time with Latics.
Elsewhere, Jon Mellish has given up his No.2 shirt, although he will now wear No.22 - his squad number from his Carlisle United days.
Chris Sze drops from No.14 to No.34, while Ronan Darcy is now No.38 as opposed to last season's No.10.
Interestingly, Steven Sessegnon, who was transfer-listed at the end of last season and invited to test the market for a new club, has retained his No.5 shirt.
He looked completely out of the fold only a month ago, when he didn’t even go to Spain with the rest of the first-team squad.
However, with Latics still looking for reinforcements at the back – and Will Aimson suspended for the first three games of the season, following his sending-off at Northampton Town on the final day of last term – the door perhaps remain at least slightly ajar on him seeing out the final year of his contract.
Full squad numbers…
1 Sam Tickle
2 Isaac Mabaya
4 Will Aimson
5 Steven Sessegnon
6 Jensen Weir
7 Fraser Murray
8 Callum Wright
9 Christian Saydee
10 Paul Mullin
11 Dara Costelloe
12 Tom Watson
14 Ryan Trevitt
15 Jason Kerr
16 Baba Adeeko
17 Matt Smith
18 Jonny Smith
19 Luke Robinson
20 Callum McManaman
22 Jon Mellish
23 James Carragher
24 Harry McHugh
26 Joe Adams
27 Tobias Brenan
28 Leo Graham
34 Chris Sze
35 Tyrese Francois
37 Maleace Asamoah
39 Dion Rankine
40 Matty Corran
41 K'Marno Miller
44 Joe Hungbo
47 Josh Robinson
