Wigan Athletic's squad numbers for the 2025-26 campaign are the most revealing in recent years.

And it's not just in terms of which shorts the seven summer signings have taken.

Six of the seven new-boys - Isaac Mabaya (2), Fraser Murray (7), Callum Wright (8), Christian Saydee (9), Paul Mullin (10) and Dara Costelloe (11) – take numbers in the 'starting' XI.

The other, Ryan Trevitt, takes No.14.

However, it's some of the existing players who have switched numbers that will be of more interest.

Matt Smith has been 'demoted' from No.8 to No.17, while Dion Rankine loses his No.7 shirt for No.39.

Rankine has been strongly linked with a loan move to League Two outfit Crewe Alexandra, while Smith has struggled to stay fit during the majority of his time with Latics.

Elsewhere, Jon Mellish has given up his No.2 shirt, although he will now wear No.22 - his squad number from his Carlisle United days.

Chris Sze drops from No.14 to No.34, while Ronan Darcy is now No.38 as opposed to last season's No.10.

Interestingly, Steven Sessegnon, who was transfer-listed at the end of last season and invited to test the market for a new club, has retained his No.5 shirt.

He looked completely out of the fold only a month ago, when he didn’t even go to Spain with the rest of the first-team squad.

However, with Latics still looking for reinforcements at the back – and Will Aimson suspended for the first three games of the season, following his sending-off at Northampton Town on the final day of last term – the door perhaps remain at least slightly ajar on him seeing out the final year of his contract.

Full squad numbers…

1 Sam Tickle

2 Isaac Mabaya

4 Will Aimson

5 Steven Sessegnon

6 Jensen Weir

7 Fraser Murray

8 Callum Wright

9 Christian Saydee

10 Paul Mullin

11 Dara Costelloe

12 Tom Watson

14 Ryan Trevitt

15 Jason Kerr

16 Baba Adeeko

17 Matt Smith

18 Jonny Smith

19 Luke Robinson

20 Callum McManaman

22 Jon Mellish

23 James Carragher

24 Harry McHugh

26 Joe Adams

27 Tobias Brenan

28 Leo Graham

34 Chris Sze

35 Tyrese Francois

37 Maleace Asamoah

39 Dion Rankine

40 Matty Corran

41 K'Marno Miller

44 Joe Hungbo

47 Josh Robinson