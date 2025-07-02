Phillip Williams, who is leaving the Community Trust after 17 years as Chair

Wigan Athletic Community Trust’s Chair of Trustees, Phillip Williams, is stepping down from his role after 17 years of service.

The 77-year-old joined the Trust at its inception in July 2007, and has been a leading force in its development ever since.

During the Trust’s first year of operation, it generated £180,000 in income, all of which was reinvested in the local community.

In contrast, during the 2023/24 financial year, the Trust generated over £1.6 million in income and contributed nearly £12 million in social value.

“On behalf of the football club, I’d personally like to thank Phillip for his hard work as Chair of Trustees for the past 17 years," said Latics managing director Sarah Guilfoyle, who is a trustee of the Community Trust.

"Over this period, Phillip’s guidance has overseen hundreds of projects, touching thousands of local people and communities. We wish Phillip all the best in his retirement.”

The Trust currently employs over 60 staff and engages with more than 12,500 participants annually through 34 different projects, supporting individuals from the ages of two to 92.

Latics were also named EFL Community Club of the Season in 2023.

Gareth Nolan, head of the Community Trust, added: “Phillip has been part of the Trust for nearly 18 years.

"In that time, the Trust has grown, evolved and supported tens of thousands of people. Phillip has been a driving force in making the Trust what it is today, and the support he has provided to myself and the wider organisation has been unwavering.

“We’d like to thank Phillip for everything he has done for Wigan Athletic Community Trust and wish him all the best for the future.”

The Community Trust will announce its new Chair of Trustees in due course.

"Everyone at Wigan Athletic Community Trust and Wigan Athletic Football Club would like to extend their deepest gratitude and warmest wishes to Phillip as he retires from his role after an incredible 17 years of service," read a club statement.

"From supporting vital community initiatives to steering the organisation through both challenges and periods of significant growth, Phillip’s contributions have been truly exceptional."