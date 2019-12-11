Wigan Athletic star admits to suffering 'rough nights' after 'soul-destroying' run

Jamie Jones admits he’s been struggling to sleep because of the ‘soul destroying’ nature of Wigan Athletic’s recent run of results.

Latics entertain high-flying West Brom at the DW on Wednesday night looking to end an eight-match winless run that’s seen them drop into the bottom three.

In most of those games, Latics have held the lead – or had at least a share of the spoils – heading into the last 15 minutes.

And the repeated failure to see games out has taken its toll – not just on the points tally, but on Jones himself.

“We’ve been playing well for the most part, and had points on the board heading into the closing stages of games,” he said.

“It’s so disappointing – soul destroying, really – what’s happened. I’ve had a few rough nights because of it, thinking about the situation.

“But all you can do is keep working hard, keep doing the right thing and it will change sooner or later.”

Jones is expected to keep his place in goal with Scotland international David Marshall still struggling with a neck injury.

And the dependable stopper reckons the visit of the Baggies could turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

“Games like this can bring out the best in everyone,” he added. “We’ve got nothing to lose, everyone’s going to write us off probably.

“But we’ve just got to get our heads down, work hard and put some belief onto the pitch – and play the way we know we can play.”

Paul Cook is expected to select Kal Naismith as an emergency centre-half alongside Cedric Kipre.

With Danny Fox already out until the New Year with a groin problem, Cook saw Charlie Mulgrew (calf) pull up lame at Luton, seconds before Chey Dunkley was sent off – meaning a one-game ban.