Wigan Athletic star aiming to move on up this Christmas

Anthony Pilkington believes Wigan Athletic will move up into the group of clubs they ‘want to be in’ over the festive period.

Latics travel to Luton on Saturday, one point and one place behind their fourth-bottom opponents.

They’ll be desperate to exorcise the demons of last weekend’s 3-1 home defeat to fellow strugglers Reading, who scored three times in the last 12 minutes to pick up the points.

And Pilkington is not getting carried away with the current doom and gloom at the DW.

“We’re only a couple of wins away from being back in among the group we want to be in,” he told the Wigan Post.

“I think with 15 minutes to go against Reading we were moving up four places in the table, so you can see how quickly it changes, it’s so tight.

“It’s not the end of the world, we’re still not at Christmas yet, and a couple of wins would make all the difference.

“We are confident this will even itself out, we will get a few of the breaks that haven’t been coming our way.

“There’s a lot of games coming over around Christmas with a lot of points to play for, and that gives us the chance to get to where we want to be.”

Pilkington says Latics will have extra incentive to bounce back after a hotly-disputed penalty – given for handball against Chey Dunkley – allowed Reading a lifeline last week.

“The penalty decision’s killed us at the end of the day,” he added. “But we’ve got to react better than that in the last 10 minutes.

“And the whole club’s got to stick together – the players, the manager, the staff, the fans, everyone.

“We’ve got to stick together and we’ve got to fight.

“I can understand the fans’ frustrations, because we’ve seen that a few times this season – where we’re winning games and come away with nothing.

“But you’ve got to keep going to the end, because everyone’s fighting as hard as you are to pick up points.”