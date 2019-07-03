Wigan Athletic star aiming to push his body to the limit

Michael Jacobs is embracing the annual slog of pre-season as the Wigan Athletic star aims to make up for lost time.

The 27-year-old – Wigan’s longest-serving player, having arrived in 2015 – missed most of last term after being unfortunate enough to damage both hamstrings.

But rather than tread carefully back into the swing, he’s thrown himself at the workload to build up his body as much as he can.

“Last season was sort of injury-hit for me, and it’s important I get in a big pre-season under my belt,” he told the Wigan Post.

“I just need to get my body in as good a shape as I can and make sure I’m as fit as I can be.

“The training camp in Spain was very hard, double and triple training sessions, but you expect that in pre-season.

“Football, running, weights...and in that weather it makes the training even more demanding.

“But the lads got stuck in and we really got a lot out of it.”