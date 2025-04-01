Ollie Norburn will be fired up against his hometown club Bolton tonight

Ollie Norburn has urged Wigan Athletic to ramp up the pressure on Bolton Wanderers tonight - and continue the recent derby dominance.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics haven't lost against their closest rivals in more than a decade, going all the way back to an FA Cup third-round defeat in Horwich in January 2015.

And Bolton lad Norburn - who was in the Wanderers Academy as a kid - wants Latics to show no mercy in front of a bumper crowd at the Brick Community Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been made aware of that...I think it's 11 years now...(he was then told it was 10)...well we'll make it 11 then!" said Norburn, who joined Latics on loan from Blackpool in January.

"I know what it means to the Wigan fans, and I also know what it means on the other side to the Bolton fans.

"Having played for Blackpool against Bolton in a so-called derby, I got the feel from there. Bolton have tended to struggle against local rivals, so let's hope it's the same this time.

"Look, anything can happen in a game of football, but that is what recent history has suggested for whatever reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In big-pressure games, me being honest, I think Bolton have struggled in recent years for whatever reason...that's for them to work out.

"As a Wiganer, I'm obviously hoping they struggle again on Tuesday! We've just got to try to make them feel the pressure, if that's what it is.

"We're aware of it...if they're aware of it, it's kind of in their minds as well. Derbies do have an extra edge to them and, while we'll be preparing as normal, hopefully we can keep the history going."

Norburn, who still lives in Bolton, obviously has added incentive to get a result tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yeah of course...I'm a Bolton lad but I just hope Wigan get the upper hand on the night," he added. "I was in the Bolton Academy as a kid, so I was in and around the club from a young age, so that's going to give it added spice for me.

"I wouldn't say I have a point to prove, I've played against them many times during my career and, touch wood, I've had the upper hand more often than not. But I still live in Bolton, around a lot of Bolton fans...same as Mike Pollitt, who played for Wigan, and is local to me.

"I've not spoken to him ahead of this one, but I see him out and about and I'm if we win I'll get a message from him.

"It's probably going to be a bit faster and more furious than other games, that's normally how it happens. There'll be tackles flying in, but you've also got to try to remain calm, because decisions can be made in these games that you don't usually make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to go into it with cool heads but also with fires in our bellies. Obviously they've lost their last three games, they seem to have hit a rocky period, and it's down to us to test them further...test their resolve."