Wigan Athletic star Antonee Robinson in Italy to complete dream move to AC Milan

Paul Cook admits everyone at Wigan Athletic is 'delighted' for Antonee Robinson, who is in Italy to complete a dream £6million move to AC Milan.



The Italian giants were first linked with a move for the 22-year left-back midway through the January transfer window.

Robinson only joined Latics six months ago from Everton for £2million, having spent last season on loan at the DW.

But his progress quickly caught the eyes of Milan chiefs who, after failing with a couple of bids, got their man ahead of Friday's 11pm deadline.

"The clubs have agreed terms, a fee has been accepted and Antonee is off to Milan to do his medical and discuss personal terms," revealed the Latics boss.

"We're absolutely delighted for the kid, he's an absolute diamond of a young man.

"He's one of the leaders in the dressing room, and it's been great to see his development over his 18 months here.

"As a result of that, he's on the verge of a dream move to one of the absolute giants of world football.

"Hopefully it goes through, because he really does deserve it."