Wigan Athletic star delight at bringing up landmark in style

Max Power

The 28-year-old, who rejoined Latics in the summer after three seasons with Sunderland, came up with a fine performance at right-back in the 2-1 win over Doncaster.

He was involved in both Will Keane's goals, and could not hide his pride after the game at celebrating his landmark with three points.

“It’s something I’m really proud of," he said. “It’s no secret how much I enjoy playing for the club.

"It’s a fantastic club - you see how many ex-players come back, and I’m sure I won’t be the last to do it.

“I’m glad I’m back, and I now want to show the Wigan fans I have come back a better player.

“It’s a proud day for me to hit that milestone with my family here.

"Hopefully, I can stay fit now and reach more milestones.”

Power was pleased with the way Latics fought back from the disappointment of going a goal down midway through the first half to record their third win on the bounce.

“I thought it was really professional from us," he added. “We were disappointed to concede in terms of the manner of it, as we were in control of the game.

“We switched off and got punished. But we believe in ourselves massively, and we responded really quickly.

“Ultimately, the quality we have shone through in the end.

“With the squad we’ve assembled, we know if we reach anywhere near our levels, we’re a match for anyone in the division."