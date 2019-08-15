Wigan Athletic star happy to be 'problem fixer'

Kal Naismith insists he’s happy to ‘carry on fixing’ as long as it keeps him in the Wigan Athletic first-team picture.

The 27-year-old has featured in all three games for Latics this season – in three different positions!

After coming off the bench in the season-opener against Cardiff in midfield, Naismith moved up into the starting XI for last week’s trip to Preston.

He was switched to centre-back in the second period at Deepdale after skipper Danny Fox went off injured.

And he remained in the back four – albeit moving across to left-back – for the midweek Carabao Cup clash against Stoke.

That versatility has led to Paul Cook labelling him ‘my problem fixer’ – and Naismith’s more than happy to help out wherever.

“That’s fine by me, I’ll play anywhere the manager wants me to,” he told the Wigan Post.

“I believe I can do a good job in any position he needs me, I’d never be worried stepping into any position.

“At the end of the day, it’s like going back to when I was a kid in the park – you just want to play football and you just get on with it."