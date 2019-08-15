Wigan Athletic star happy to be 'problem fixer'

Kal Naismith
Kal Naismith

Kal Naismith insists he’s happy to ‘carry on fixing’ as long as it keeps him in the Wigan Athletic first-team picture.

The 27-year-old has featured in all three games for Latics this season – in three different positions!

After coming off the bench in the season-opener against Cardiff in midfield, Naismith moved up into the starting XI for last week’s trip to Preston.

He was switched to centre-back in the second period at Deepdale after skipper Danny Fox went off injured.

And he remained in the back four – albeit moving across to left-back – for the midweek Carabao Cup clash against Stoke.

That versatility has led to Paul Cook labelling him ‘my problem fixer’ – and Naismith’s more than happy to help out wherever.

“That’s fine by me, I’ll play anywhere the manager wants me to,” he told the Wigan Post.

“I believe I can do a good job in any position he needs me, I’d never be worried stepping into any position.

“At the end of the day, it’s like going back to when I was a kid in the park – you just want to play football and you just get on with it."