Wigan Athletic star makes case for the defence!

Kal Naismith admits he’s enjoying his career change as a Wigan Athletic centre-back – and is determined to stay there for as long as possible.

The 27-year-old followed Paul Cook from Portsmouth in the summer of 2018 predominantly as a left-sided midfielder.

Having shown his versatility last season in deputising at left-back during Antonee Robinson’s three-month absence, Naismith was thrust into centre-half duties earlier this month with Charlie Mulgrew and Danny Fox injured and Chey Dunkley suspended.

He performed so well alongside Cedric Kipre against West Brom that he retained his spot against Huddersfield even with Dunkley available.

And Naismith says he’s revelling in his new surroundings.

“Yeah I like it, I like centre-half,” he told the Wigan Post ahead of Monday’s trip to Blackburn Rovers.

“I filled in there a couple of times last season, including at Leeds, and it’s a position I like.

“You can see the game better, you can read the game more, and it’s a role I enjoy.

“Even though I’m an attacking player, I always feel myself dropping deeper in games, because I hate conceding goals, and I hate losing games.

“I know off the pitch I’m very relaxed, but on the pitch I’m completely different.

“I know most players will say that but, for me, the game on Saturday is everything.

“If you lose, the feeling is so awful, you’d do literally anything to make sure you get a good result.

“I don’t know if that’s stood me in good stead going in there this time...maybe it has.”

Naismith also appreciated the faith shown in him by boss Paul Cook to keep him in the side despite recognised centre-backs being available.

And he hopes to hold down his spot on merit.

“Yeah I am, I want to stay in the team,” he added.

“I know when I’ve been in the side, the team has been performing well.

“But there’s a lot of good players here who are waiting for the chance to show they can help the team to play well, and I have to keep playing well to stay in.”